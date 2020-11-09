FOREST PARK — The Forest Park Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two people who may be connected to the fatal shooting of a nightclub patron on Nov. 1.
Police did not indicate that the two people are suspects.
Police were called to the Rumors Night Club on Jonesboro Road on Nov. 1 in response to a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found Wayne James Jr. had been shot one time in the chest. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.
During an investigation into the incident, police learned that the victim was shot after an altercation broke out in the club.
The Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman who may be connected to the case. Anyone with information about these individuals or this incident is urged to call the Forest Park Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 404-608-2366 or Sgt. Hollowood at 404-608-2366 ext. 706. Informants can also contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
