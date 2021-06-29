FOREST PARK — The Forest Park Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in the May murder of Delmario Benton.
The homicide occurred May 27 at the Breckenridge Apartment complex at 5530 Old Dixie Road. Officers responded to the parking lot of the complex where they found Delmario Benton lying on the ground next to his vehicle. Benton had been shot multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Detectives are attempting to locate Samuel Dixon, 22, in connection with the investigation. Dixon is described as 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 160-170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police believe Dixon may be armed and dangerous.
If anyone has information on Dixon’s whereabouts, please call the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 404-608-2366. Information can be given anonymously. You can also submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
