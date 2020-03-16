FOREST PARK—Mayor Angelyne Butler says all city buildings and all public parks in the city of Forest Park are closed until further notice, effective immediately, due to the COVID-19 emergency.
Butler said the city would use its CodeRed notification system to make residents and businesses aware of further updates.
Monday's City Council meeting has been cancelled and the mayor's scheduled State of the City address has been postponed.
