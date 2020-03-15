FOREST PARK - The city of Forest Park has announced a series of initiatives it as undertaken with respect to the current COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and the decision of the president of the United States to announce a national emergency.
Mayor Angelyne Butler made the announcement:
“While there have not been any reported cases of the virus in our great city, we must be united in our individual and collective efforts towards the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Forest Park. We are taking every step to ensure the safety of our city.
The city has already postponed a number of scheduled events including the upcoming March 16 council meetings. Additionally, the city manager and department directors are implementing a protocol for maintaining critical city services while also ensuring the safety of employees and the public with whom they come into contact with. Non-essential employees are not required to report to work the week of March 16. On Thursday a re-evaluation will occur to evaluate additional safety measures necessary with respect to regularly scheduled council meetings.
Any employees exhibiting symptoms or who may have been in contact with persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19 are being directed to remain at home. The city is working on a compassionate plan for those employees who are forced to remain at home through no fault of their own to ensure that employees do not needlessly suffer financially as a result of this crisis.”
Mayor Butler also requested individual action on the part of each Forest Park citizen:
“Your safety is our utmost priority. I implore each and every person to follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC (Centers for Disease control) and the Clayton County Department of Health. Those guidelines include but are not limited to:
Avoid close contact with others (at least six feet from anyone who is coughing or sneezing)
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
Clean and disinfect
Clean your hands often
Cover coughs and sneezes
Stay at home if you are sick
Wear a facemask if you are sick
