FOREST PARK — The city of Forest Park is currently accepting bids and proposals for the construction of a new, mixed-use public safety building off Anvil Block Road at the Gillem Logistics Center.
The proposed facility includes a new fire station, mini-police precinct, state-of-the-art conference room and accommodations for public safety personnel. At more than 13,200 square feet, the building would replace Fire Station No. 3, which was built in 1942 and served as the fire station and telegraph exchange for the Fort Gillem military base.
"Public safety remains a top priority for my administration, and our very own first responders play a critical role in ensuring that we're serving the needs of our residents," said Forest Park Mayor Angelyne Butler. "Having this new facility will not only help improve our incident response times, but will also provide better working conditions for the brave men and women who put their lives on the line each and every day."
Earlier this year, the city issued $41 million in bonds to help fund several capital improvement projects, including a new city hall, enhancements to Starr Park and the redevelopment of downtown's Main Street district. Through collaboration, city officials have worked with local architects and urban designers to develop conceptual plans for the projects, with the goal of creating a more vibrant city presence, city officials said.
"As we enter a new year, we remain focused on making significant investments to our infrastructure, continuing to update land development regulations and supporting public-private partnerships that allow our community to grow," said Forest Park City Manager Marc-Antonie Cooper.
The Forest Park-Gillem Public Safety Building is slated to cost an estimated $5 million, with construction expected to be completed by January 2023. Exact budgetary figures and construction timelines are contingent upon the selected bidder.
Companies interested in bidding for the project are required to attend a mandatory pre-bid conference on Dec. 17, at 11 a.m. at City Hall, located at 745 Forest Pkwy. A site tour is scheduled to take place immediately following the conference.
Bids and proposals are due to the city by 2 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2022. For questions or to access the contract documents and specifications, as well as renderings for the proposed project, visit www.forestparkga.gov/finance/page/gillem-public-safety-building.
