Forest Park to hold redistricting town hall meeting Aug. 17

FOREST PARK — The City of Forest Park is holding a ward redistricting town hall meeting Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 747 Forest Parkway.
The City is encouraging residents to attend to learn more about the redistricting changes and if they may have any affect on their respective household.
During the event, attendees will also have the opportunity to hear directly from city officials and ask questions about upcoming changes to the city’s ward districts.
During the Forest Park City Council's July 17 meeting, the Council voted to move forward with the charter amendment process to provide for new ward lines.
Municipal charters may be amended by ordinances duly adopted at two regular consecutive meetings of the municipal governing authority, not less than seven nor more than 60 days apart.
The final adoption of the charter amendment is scheduled for Aug. 21.
Every 10 years, after the census, the City of Forest Park is required to review and make necessary adjustments to the ward boundaries to ensure equal populations and representation.
Based on an assessment by the State of Georgia, it is recommended that the city take the necessary steps to redistrict the wards.
This measure will result in some constituents being relocated out of their respective ward and into another.
For more information, call Interim City Clerk Michelle Williams at 404-366-4720 (press option 1 on the main menu).
