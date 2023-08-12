Forest Park to hold redistricting town hall meeting Aug. 17

FOREST PARK — The City of Forest Park is holding a ward redistricting town hall meeting Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 747 Forest Parkway.

The City is encouraging residents to attend to learn more about the redistricting changes and if they may have any affect on their respective household.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.