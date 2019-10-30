FOREST PARK—The Forest Park City Council is holding a special called meeting Wednesday night, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Forest Park Police Station, 320 Cash Memorial Blvd.
On the agenda are two police-related matters, one involving police radios that went out of date on Oct. 1 and which would come from either a SPLOST measure on the ballot in 2020 or the "unappropriated balance of the general fund." The county has agreed to pay for all Public Safety Data Network upgrades but the city has to pay for new equipment. The other is a request from Cathy Babb Johnson to rename a street after her father, FPPD Capt. Harold Babb, who died in 2006.
Also up for discussion on the agenda:
• Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) Plan
• Property Maintenance
• Rental Facilities
• Cemetery Initiative
• SPLOST 2020
An executive session will follow.