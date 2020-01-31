FOREST PARK—The Urban Redevelopment Agency says it was acting in the city's best interests when it turned down Mayor Angelyne Butler's request for a $20 million bond issue for a bundle of construction projects. Members also demanded Butler retract letters charging them with malfeasance, saying the move unfairly maligned their reputations.
Pamela Lake served as chair pro tem as former chair Frank Brandon was present but no longer on the board. Also present were Don Wright, Felicia Davis and Trudy Smith. No agenda was issued before the meeting, which Georgia law requires.
The all-or-nothing $20 million bond request for a fire station, Starr Park improvements, and a "possible" police station to be combined with the new fire station as a public safety facility.
"Redding pulled out the old presentation that (John) Parker had done about 10-12 years ago," Smith later told the News. "But there were no actual concepts, renderings, proposals for us to seriously consider." She said the URA had donated the Forest Parkway site to the Fire Department. When the city brought up the public safety complex idea at the URA's last meeting, she said Fire Chief Eddie Buckholts had not heard about it until then. Police Chief and Interim City Manager Nathaniel Clark then told the URA the police station is outdated, has rats and needs bulletproof glass.
Buckholts was on vacation at press time and could not be reached for comment. A source who spoke on background said the new fire facility has been estimated at $2.5 million.
Brandon stated there was no need to issue bonds for the fire station because it was already covered by SPLOST money.
"We could not in good conscience put the city on the hook for that much at one time," Smith said, "especially since we still owe the Army an additional $4 million."
Davis and Brandon read their letters into the record.
"My thought is that we should hear from our mayor, and anyone else she thinks is important, as to why this what we think is rather dramatic step," Davis said, "so that we hear why the need for this kind of action and what you are really trying to achieve."
Butler replied, "It was expressed in the letters."
Davis, noting she'd gone through this once before, told the board, "It's very painful to give your own time, which is your own money, and serve conscientiously, and then be confronted with not an effort to move forward and do something different, but accusations of malfeasance and et cetera, et cetera, et cetera." She added, "I think anybody in here knows that I could have every reason in the world to feel this way toward one or more members. And sometimes karma does come back around and now everybody gets to feel it. That's not what I would want. I just want to say for the record, mistreatment is mistreatment and I think there's a way to get things done that can be healthier."
Williams said the law allows the city to designate the Downtown Development Authority as the URA and that the intention had been to "amicably and in an orderly fashion make this transition in a way that honored your service.... so you didn't have to have a public spectacle with all this. And I regret that, in some cases, feelings were hurt."
He said the mayor and council had approached the URA board about the financing, came back with "a more thorough presentation," yet the URA refused to sign off. "What we're talking about is a fire station. Park improvements. We're not talking about pie-in-the-sky developers."
Williams said two members had agreed to resign and one had refused. "I spoke with Mr. Brandon. I explained that two members had agreed to step aside. And subsequently, he resigned."
Several members spoke all at once. Smith's husband, Tommy, said, "You lied to him. You point-blank lied to him." Butler turned to Clark, saying, "Don't let this happen." Clark rushed to the back and called the officer on duty into chambers.
Williams replied, "I would have no reason to lie to Mr. Brandon when he can easily confirm my speaking with the two members and confirm the nature of those conversations."
Brandon said he had been promised the possibility of having Anvil Block Road named for him and that Williams had "intimated that, if I didn't step down, some other things might happen, about my malfeasance or whatever." He accused Williams of telling him "point-blank" that other members had resigned yet he was the only one who had submitted a letter: "And I did that under duress."
Brandon added, "I didn't want a road named after me. I remember what happened the first time gave me a name. It was down in less than a year," referring to the city renaming the community center after Leonard Hartsfield.
Davis said, "In the interest of transparency, when I met with Mike, I said that I would resign." She added that she didn't think of the issue "as a park and a fire station. I thought in terms of, 'They want to restructure.' Because I've been here before....It's not real meaningful to try and fight to volunteer where you're not wanted." Davis said she would not attend the hearing because there was no point.
Smith suggested the city combine the URA and DDA boards, which the URA voted to pass. The vote is not binding on the city but Smith called it an "olive branch."
"There's a sense that we don't understand the why behind it," Davis said. "There's a lot of hurt feelings."
"We've moved miles since we have organized this board," Lake said. "And we work together, we work together peacefully, successfully. And we want to continue. I live here. I own property here. I continue to live here until God says, 'No, Miss Pamela.' I want to see progress." Saying the city had been "mildewing in a soup or something," she added, "We have moved this city forward, and that needs to be recognized, not ignored."
Wright said, "I've been here 70 damn years. I've lived here 45 years. And I've never had a thing hit me like this letter has. My character here is worth something. And you degraded me by sending this letter."
Asked if she would apologize to the URA board members, Butler responded, "No comment."
