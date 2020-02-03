FOREST PARK—Members of the Forest Park Urban Redevelopment Agency, which has been responsible for the Gillem Logistics Center development, have been ordered to face allegations of malfeasance at a hearing Feb. 4.
After URA board members voted against a $20 million bond request for a fire station, Starr Park improvements and a last-minute addition of a "possible" police station, Mayor Angelyne Butler sent each member a letter charging them with dereliction of duty.
In the cases of Chairman Frank Brandon, who said City Manager Mike Williams had tricked him into resigning, and member Trudy Smith, Butler added additional complaints, accusing Smith of using her board position to work politically against the administration and Smith of causing the city "embarrassment" by not showing up to sign important papers at certain times.
Brandon accused Williams of lying to him that two other board members had already submitted resignations, which is why he submitted his, then rescinded it a few days later. Butler refused to accept his recission letter.
Williams said that the city was asking the board to do the basic function of approving park improvements and a fire station, and that two members of the board had expressed to him verbally that they would resign. Davis confirmed that she had done so, saying, "In the interest of transparency, when I met with Mike, I said that I would resign." Davis, who had previously been appointed, ousted, then reappointed to the board, added that she didn't think of the issue "as a park and a fire station. I thought in terms of, 'They want to restructure.' Because I've been here before....It's not real meaningful to try and fight to volunteer where you're not wanted."
According to Brandon, some councilmembers hated him because "I'm good. I'm moral." He said his reputation in the city was impeccable and that he would fight the charges.
Don Wright said, "I've been here 70 damn years. I've lived here 45 years. And I've never had a thing hit me like this letter has. My character here is worth something. And you degraded me by sending this letter."
Chair Pro Tem Pamela Lake said, "We've moved miles since we have organized this board. And we work together, we work together peacefully, successfully. And we want to continue. I live here. I own property here. I continue to live here until God says, 'No, Miss Pamela.' I want to see progress." Saying the city had been "mildewing in a soup or something," she added, "We have moved this city forward, and that needs to be recognized, not ignored."
Members of the board said they had not seen any concrete plans other than a decade-old presentation by former City Manager John Parker, nor any detailed cost projections for a new police station or combined public safety facility, so were reluctant to put the city into more debt as a $4 million payment comes due in a few months for the old Ft. Gillem site.
By law, the URA is a separate legal entity that handles that and similar redevelopment transactions on behalf of the city. However, the Downtown Development Authority can take over the duties of the URA and the city can dissolve the URA. Smith alleged that Butler and the council have "packed" the DDA with "their yes people."
Members expressed dismay at their meeting, complaining that their reputations had been unfairly maligned and calling on Butler to retract the letters and issue new letters enumerating the board's accomplishments on behalf of the city.
Smith offered a motion she called "an olive branch" that the URA merge with the DDA, which the URA passed.
Board member Felicia Davis said she would not attend the hearing before the mayor and city council because "there's no point."
