ATLANTA – Forest Park is among 16 cities in metro Atlanta that will see a new area code in 2023.
With continued growth in metro Atlanta, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) notified the Georgia Public Service Commission that the 404, 770, 678, and 470 area codes will exhaust by the second quarter of 2023.
In its Oct. 6 Administrative Session, the Georgia Public Service Commission approved an “overlay area code” for the metro Atlanta area. The overlay maintains the existing 404, 770, 678, and 470 area codes and simply adds another area code.
The new code, which is assigned by NANPA, will be 943. The new code will not be assigned to any service providers until the current codes have been exhausted. All current customers will keep their existing phone numbers and area codes.
The new 943 area code will cover the Atlanta metropolitan area defined as the cities of Alpharetta, Duluth, Dunwoody, East Point, Forest Park, Gainesville, Griffin, Lawrenceville, Mableton, Marietta, Peachtree City, Roswell, Sandy Springs, Smyrna and Tucker.
The 943 area code is the first new area code in the Atlanta metropolitan area since the 470 area code was implemented in 2010. The original statewide area code for Georgia was 404, which began back in 1947. In 1995, the 770 area code was introduced to Atlanta metro counties outside the city limits of Atlanta. In 1998, the 678 area code was issued as an overlay to supplement customers in the 404 and 770 area. When the 470 area code was introduced, it was likewise overlaid across the 404, 770 and 678 area code complex.
The implementation plan for the new area code will occur over a nine-month period which entails network preparation and customer education.
The new area code is expected to fulfill metro Atlanta’s needs for 10 years.
“This new area code exemplifies the growth in Georgia spurred by a positive business climate,” said Commissioner Lauren “Bubba” McDonald. “This business climate can be directly attributed to the reliability and affordability of energy in our state.”
The Public Service Commission is a five-member constitutional body that exercises its authority and influence to ensure consumers receive safe, reliable and reasonably-priced telecommunications, electric and natural gas service from financially viable and technically competent companies.
