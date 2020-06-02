JONESBORO — A Forest Park woman who allegedly called for the “taking out” of Clayton County police during riots was arrested on Thursday.
According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Jessica Kurtz, 28, encouraged rioters via a social media post.
“When ya’ll have a riot and start beating cops … start in Clayton County,” Kurtz allegedly wrote.
She was arrested on May 28 while shopping at a local Walmart and charged with making terroristic threats.
Kurtz was released Friday evening.
