FOREST PARK — The city of Forest Park’s Recreation & Leisure Services Department received the Outstanding Program Award for its Ultimate Tailgate Experience event. The award was presented during the Georgia Recreation & Parks Association’s annual District 4 Awards Banquet.

Each year, GRPA recognizes dynamic recreational programs and professionals who work hard to provide opportunities that strengthen families, develop youth and build safe communities. The organization supports recreation and park agencies throughout the state, while also encouraging healthy lifestyles for individuals of all ages.

Recommended for you

Tags