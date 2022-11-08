FOREST PARK — The city of Forest Park’s Recreation & Leisure Services Department received the Outstanding Program Award for its Ultimate Tailgate Experience event. The award was presented during the Georgia Recreation & Parks Association’s annual District 4 Awards Banquet.
Each year, GRPA recognizes dynamic recreational programs and professionals who work hard to provide opportunities that strengthen families, develop youth and build safe communities. The organization supports recreation and park agencies throughout the state, while also encouraging healthy lifestyles for individuals of all ages.
“Having inclusive recreational programs gives individuals, families and social groups the chance to enjoy the great outdoors or even some friendly competition,” said Mayor Angelyne Butler. “This award further validates the extreme commitment by our staff. It is a testament to all of the hard work being done to make our park and recreation system recognized as one of the best in the entire state.”
The city’s Ultimate Tailgate Experience was developed to help foster positive relations within the community through the love of football and its many traditions. Along with live University of Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Falcons football games being shown on a 17x10 LED digital screen, the event features musical performances, food trucks, small business vendors and giveaways, as well as bounce houses, pony rides and face paintings for the youth.
“Our team is committed to providing accessible recreational facilities and events that all citizens can enjoy regardless of their socio-economic status. We are extremely proud to be able to offer such fantastic activities for our residents,” said Tarik Maxwell, director of the city’s Recreation & Leisure Services Department.
For additional information about the city’s Recreation & Leisure Services Department and/or upcoming events, call 404-366-4720 (press option 2 on the main menu) or visit www.forestparkga.gov/parksrec.