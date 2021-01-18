STOCKBRIDGE — Former Clayton County Chief Magistrate Judge Wanda L. Dallas has joined the law firm of Meadows, Macie & Sutton in Stockbridge as “Of Counsel”. Her work with the firm will be a general legal practice with an emphasis on criminal defense.
Prior to joining the firm, Dallas served Chief Magistrate Judge of Clayton County for seven years hearing thousands of cases and overseeing the operations of the court.
As a courtroom litigator, Dallas tried more than 80 jury trials in her time as both an Assistant Solicitor for the City of Atlanta Municipal Court, as well as a senior assistant district attorney for the Fulton County District Attorney’s office. Dallas also gained extensive experience addressing employment issues while working with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office as its’ Labor Relations Manager. She also previously served as an Associate Judge of the Fulton County Juvenile Court and as Chief Judge of the Riverdale Municipal Court.
After her years of judicial service, Dallas said she is excited to once again serve as a litigator and advocate.
“As I move into this next phase of my legal career, joining forces with one of Henry County’s pre-eminent law firms provides an excellent foundation for serving the community,” Dallas said.
Dallas joins five other attorneys already practicing at Meadows, Macie & Sutton. With roots going back to 1985, the firm’s existing services include family law and domestic relations, business and employment matters, premises liability defense and healthcare. With the addition of Dallas, that portfolio now expands to include criminal defense.
“We are extremely pleased that Judge Dallas has elected to join the firm in an Of Counsel capacity,” said Rod Meadows, founding member of Meadows, Macie & Sutton. “Wanda’s knowledge, experience, and energy add a whole new dimension to our practice.”
In addition to her work inside the courtroom, Dallas served as an Adjunct Professor for the Georgia State University College of Law from 1998-2007. She taught Litigation to 2nd and 3rd year law students – one of whom is now a partner at Meadows, Macie & Sutton. From 2004-2005, she served as a board member for the Atlanta Technical College. From 2015 – 2020, she taught Legal Studies to 1st and 2nd year students at Atlanta Metropolitan College.
Dallas obtained her undergraduate degree in Journalism from Georgia State University and her law degree from the University of Tulsa’s College of Law. She has been admitted to practice law in Georgia since 1994.
