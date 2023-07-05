Former Clayton County corrections officer to lead GBI Middle Georgia Gang Task Force

Klay Kilcrease

DECATUR — A Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent who began his career with the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office has been promoted to special agent in charge of the GBI’s Middle Georgia Gang Task Force.

Klay Kilcrease will be responsible for the supervision of staff within this unit — which conducts investigations involving criminal street gangs, drugs, and gun violence, specifically in the Middle Georgia area.

