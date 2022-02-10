JONESBORO — A former Clayton County Jail inmate has filed a $25 million wrongful death lawsuit for the death of her child born at the jail in December 2019.
The suit names Clayton County, the Board of Commissioners, Sheriff Victor Hill, CorrectHealth Clayton LLC, the jail’s doctor, Charles Clopton and others identified as John Does, as defendants.
According to court documents, a pregnant Tiana Hill said she was denied medical attention after her health began to fail while incarcerated.
On Dec. 29, 2019, Tiana Hill went into labor and was admitted to the jail infirmary where she said she pleaded with jail staff to be sent to the hospital. Thirteen hours later, on Dec. 30, she gave birth to her son, identified as D.H.
She and the baby were then transferred to Southern Regional Medical Center where her son died on Jan. 3, 2020.
The suit claims civil rights violations, wrongful death, intentional infliction of emotional distress, medical malpractice and violation of state law to provided needed medical and hospital attention.
Tiana Hill is asking for $25 million for the loss of her son’s life, loss of services, physical, mental and emotional pain, suffering and trauma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.