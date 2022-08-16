082422_CND_Register
Former Clayton County police chief Mike Register has been named director of the GBI.

ATLANTA — Former Clayton County Police Chief Michael Register has been appointed as director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation pending approval of the Board of Public Safety, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday.

Register will fill the vacancy made by the Honorable Vic Reynolds' swearing-in as a Cobb Judicial Circuit Superior Court judge. Until Register is sworn into his new role, GBI Assistant Director John Melvin will serve as Interim Director.

