JONESBORO — Former sheriff Victor Hill has been divested of his Peace Officer Standards and Training certification.
The POST council voted on Dec. 1 to revoke Hill’s certification due to his recent conviction on six of seven federal civil rights charges.
POST is responsible for the certification and regulation of the state’s peace officers and other various public safety personnel. POST is also responsible for establishing minimum training stands and curriculum of the personnel certified by the agency.
POST Deputy Executive Director Chris Harvey said virtually every officer working in law enforcement must be certified, meaning Hill will be unable to work as a law enforcement officer in Georgia.
Harvey said the only way in which Hill could regain his certification would be to have his felony conviction overturned or unless state law changes to allow felons to serve as police officers. Like any other officer who loses POST certification, Hill could reapply two years if the conviction is vacated.
Hill was brought up on charges of in April 2021 and convicted on Oct. 26 of depriving inmates of their First Amendment rights after strapping jail detainees in restraint chairs for hours at a time.
Hill will be sentenced on Feb. 28; he faces several years in federal prison.
Days following his conviction, Hill applied for retirement and was approved by Clayton County. Hill is receiving an $8,159.03 monthly payout with a minimum of five years guaranteed payments from the Clayton County Public Employee Retirement System.
According to the application for benefits, Hill’s average monthly compensation was $12,674.22, which he was paid during his suspension by Gov. Brian Kemp from June 2021-October 2022.