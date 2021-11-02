ATLANTA – Andre Jackson, who at the time of the offense was employed by the Clayton County Police Department, has been sentenced for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud.

Jackson, 56, of Fayetteville, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten Sr. to three years, five months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, and 120 hours of community service. Batten also ordered Jackson to pay $1,011,989.87 in restitution and a special assessment of $100. Jackson was convicted on these charges on June 25, after he pleaded guilty.

“It is reprehensible that a police officer would engage in behavior that violates the law,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “Jackson’s actions showed he did not have respect for the very thing he swore to uphold.”

“A law enforcement officer’s responsibility is to serve and protect, not to conspire and steal,” said U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Steven R. Baisel. “Unfortunately, sometimes even those in positions of trust can be drawn to their baser instincts of greed.”

According to Erskine, the charges, and other information presented in court: From approximately January 2015 through January 2017, while he was employed as a Clayton County police officer, Jackson conspired with others to commit wire fraud and bank fraud. Jackson and his coconspirators recruited more than 10 individuals with good credit — including some of Jackson’s fellow police department employees — to apply for loans to purchase luxury vehicles from automobile dealers in the Northern District of Georgia and the Southern District of Texas. Jackson and his coconspirators told the straw purchasers that they planned to sublease the vehicles to individuals who had significant incomes but poor credit. Jackson and his coconspirators also told the straw purchasers that one of Jackson’s coconspirators owned a car-leasing business, which would be responsible for servicing the vehicles, obtaining and paying for insurance on the vehicles, and paying the monthly loan payments. Jackson and his coconspirators promised to pay each straw purchaser as much as $5,000 for every loan they obtained.

Jackson and his coconspirators caused the straw purchasers to submit loan applications that contained false and fraudulent information concerning their income and employment.

For example, many of the loan applications falsely stated that the applicant was employed by either Alot Frontier Group LLC or ARC Financial Group Inc. — two bogus companies owned by Jackson. In addition, Jackson and his coconspirators knowingly and fraudulently executed and caused the straw purchasers to fraudulently execute sales agreements and loan documents, which certified to the lenders that the loan applicants would not sell, rent, lease, or transfer their interest in the vehicles without the lenders’ express written permission. When the sales transactions were completed, Jackson and his coconspirators took possession of the vehicles and then subleased the vehicles to third parties, contrary to the agreements that the straw purchasers had entered into with the lenders. Jackson and his coconspirators did not make the loan payments as required, and many of the straw purchasers defaulted on their loans.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jeff Brown and Russell Phillips prosecuted the case.