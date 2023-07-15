Former Clayton State basketball player is now a Major League eater

MORROW — Clayton State University men's basketball alumnus Gideon Oji competed in the 2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on the Fourth of July in New York City.
Oji, standing at 6 feet, 9 inches; making him the tallest competitive eater in the sport's history, is no stranger to the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating contest as he has competed regularly in this annual event since 2015.
This season, he took home sixth place, chowing down 36 hot dogs — the best finish for Oji since he finished placed fourth in 2016.
Currently, Oji is ranked seventh in the world, according to the latest Major League Eating (MLE) rankings.
In his competitive eating career, Oji has made history by holding various world records.
His world records include:
— Eating 20 pounds of baked beans in a minute and 45 seconds.
— Eating 1.3125 gallons of green chili stew in six minutes.
— Eating 25.5 16-ounce chopped kale salads in eight minutes.
— Eating two pounds of sliced bologna in 52 seconds.
His Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest record since 2015:
2023: Sixth place (36 hot dogs).
2022: Seventh place (29 hot dogs).
2021: Seventh place (29 hot dogs).
2020: No contest (COVID-19).
2019: Seventh place (36 hot dogs).
2018: Sixth place (37.5 hot dogs).
2017: Sixth place (36 hot dogs).
2016: Fourth place (38 hot dogs).
2015: 14th place (19 hot dogs).
Oji played for the Clayton State men's basketball team from 2013 to 2015.
In his two seasons, he played in 18 games, grabbed 21 rebounds, shot 36% from the field, and shot 75% from the free throw line.
