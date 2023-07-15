Former Clayton State basketball player is now a Major League eater

Gideon Oji, who played at Clayton State, has competed in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest for several years and holds several competitive eating records.

 SPECIAL PHOTO

MORROW — Clayton State University men's basketball alumnus Gideon Oji competed in the 2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on the Fourth of July in New York City.

Oji, standing at 6 feet, 9 inches; making him the tallest competitive eater in the sport's history, is no stranger to the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating contest as he has competed regularly in this annual event since 2015. 

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.