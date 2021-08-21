COLLEGE PARK — Longtime former College Park Mayor Jack Longino has died.

Longino, who was born and raised in College Park, served six consecutive terms from 1996-2019 as the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history.

Longino was the third generation of his family to live in College Park and followed in the foot steps of his great grandfather, George Longino, as mayor.

City officials said they are devastated to learn of Longino's passing, adding that he cared deeply about College Park and will be remembered for his longevity in entrepreneurship and local government.

“Mayor Longino was an avid ambassador for our city. We grieve today with former College Park First Lady Mrs. Gloria Longino,” officials said. “She and her family are in our prayers and we ask for their privacy during this difficult time.”