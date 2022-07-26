A former US congressman and an FBI agent trainee were among nine people indicted on federal charges connected to unrelated insider trading schemes, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced Monday.

"We allege that each of the defendants charged today corrupted the integrity of the markets by stealing inside information or trading on stolen information. We also allege that several defendants tipped friends or family members with that stolen information so that they too could trade and benefit from an unfair advantage," US Attorney Damian Williams told reporters Monday. "When insider trading occurs, investors who play by the rules are left to conclude that the deck is stacked against them."

