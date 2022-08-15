A former Los Angeles County fire captain walked off the witness stand three times during testimony Monday while being questioned about whether he took photos of Kobe Bryant's remains at the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Citing stress from working the crash, Brian Jordan resisted questions that took him back to his actions that day, when attorneys for Bryant's widow, Vanessa, claim he was led around by a sheriff's deputy to take site photography of the scene, including crash wreckage and victims' remains.

