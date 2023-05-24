Arnold Elementary School hosted retired Harlem Globetrotter Tyrone “Hollywood” Brown for an assembly about literacy and responsibility on Wednesday, May 17.
Brown played for the Globetrotters basketball team from 1985 to 1996 and was also a member of the National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA).
Also, he is the founder of the Ambassadors of Responsibility Foundation, whose mission is to encourage and motivate children to read more, be responsible and set goals while engaging them with basketball performances.
Brown shared his story of how when he was 9 years old, he wrote, “I want to be a Harlem Globetrotter” on a piece of paper and ever since then, he did everything possible to achieve his goal.
He reminded students they must be determined, consistent and work hard in order to reach their goals.
For his grand finale, Brown performed basketball tricks with six students from each grade level helping him.
