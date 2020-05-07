JONESBORO — A former priest at St. Philip Benizi Church in Jonesboro has been installed as archbishop of Atlanta.
Archbishop Gregory John Hartmayer became the seventh archbishop of the Archdiocese of Atlanta on May 6 during a mass at the Cathedral of Christ the King.
Hartmayer served as pastor for 15 years at St. Philip Benizi. In 2010, he was appointed pastor of St. John Vianney parish in Lithia Springs until he was named the 14th bishop of Savannah in 2011 by Pope Benedict XVI.
Archdiocese officials said the event was historic in that only a limited number of participants were inside the cathedral for the event. It was live streamed and broadcast on ETWN and the Catholic Television Network.
Hartmayer succeeds Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory, who served as Atlanta’s archbishop from 2005-2019.
