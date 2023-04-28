According to Clayton County Police Department, four of five suspects were arrested after a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Jonesboro.
At 7:11 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, Clayton County Police officers responded to a drive-by shooting at the intersection of Cardinal and Thrasher roads in Jonesboro.
En route, they were notified that a person had been shot.
According to the CCPD, officers arrived on the scene and obtained descriptions of all the subjects who were seen running from vehicles involved in the shooting.
Officers immediately searched the wood line and surrounding trails in the neighborhood. Officers then found the first suspect, advised him to come out of the woods, and upon exiting the woods, the suspect was taken into custody.
Officers then used a K-9 unit to find the gun thrown into the shrubbery.
With help of other agencies — including the Forest Park Police Department and the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office — the CCPD was able to find two more suspects and take them into custody.
Officers also made contact with a fourth suspect who had been shot and was at a local hospital. He was charged for his involvement in the incident.
The CCPD said that an investigation revealed that two vehicles — one with three people and one with two people — were near the Cardinal and Thrasher road intersection. Multiple witnesses said one vehicle was following the other and people were shooting at each other from both vehicles.
After a wreck, all five people ran from the vehicles.
The following four suspects were arrested:
— Kadeem Jabriel Abdullah, 31, of 7517 S. Goddard Road, Lithonia. According to Clayton County Jail records, he was charged with aggravated assault, hit and run, and Violation of Georgia Controlled Substances Act-possession and intent to distribute.
— Kenyetta Althea Cosby, 23, of 1620 Forest Lakes Ave., Atlanta. According to Clayton County Jail records, she was charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, and Violation of Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
— Richard Don Anthony Howell, 19, of 11124 James Madison Drive, Hampton. According to Clayton County Jail records, he was charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, and Violation of Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
— Jaheim Johnny Ormil, 20, of 8033 Coleson Crossing, Locust Grove. According to Clayton County Jail records, he was charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, Violation of Georgia Controlled Substances Act, and hit and run.
The Clayton County Police Department also released a partial video of the call and it can be found at
