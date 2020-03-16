JONESBORO—State and county health officials revised the number of cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Clayton County to four as of noon March 17.
Health officials had reported five cases as of March 16. However, when the count dropped to four, the News asked the Clayton County Health District for clarification.
According to county health district spokesman Vincent Parris, "When I spoke to my EPI director yesterday, she stated that the State DPH may have counted one of our cases twice. Four confirmed cases is correct."
You can check the Georgia DPH COVID-19 case counts daily at 12 noon online at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report. As of press time, 146 people statewide have tested positive and one has died.
Here's the CDC's advice on managing COVID-19 in your own home: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/get-your-household-ready-for-COVID-19.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.