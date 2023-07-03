Four Clayton County schools receive STEM certification

JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools recently announced that four schools have received the Cognia STEM Certification.
Babb Middle School, Mundy's Mill Middle School, Fountain Elementary School, and Michelle Obama STEM Elementary Academy have been recognized for their exemplary commitment to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education.
Cognia, a globally-recognized organization for accreditation and continuous improvement, conducted a thorough evaluation of local schools' STEM programs, curriculum, and instructional practices.
After a rigorous assessment process, all four schools successfully met the standards set by Cognia.
“This certification serves as a testament to the collective efforts of our exceptional educators, administrators, support staff, and students, who have worked tirelessly to foster a culture of excellence in STEM education,” said Trina Reaves, CCPS Director of STEM and Innovation. “Our schools have consistently promoted critical thinking, problem-solving skills, collaboration, and innovation through hands-on experiences, preparing our students for future success in an increasingly technology-driven world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.