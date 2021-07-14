RIVERDALE — The Frank Bailey Senior Center in Riverdale is set to close temporarily for repairs.
The center, located at 6213 Riverdale Road, will close from July 26-Aug. 6 to allow for the replacement of the building's air conditioner.
“We anticipate the necessary replacement for the air conditioner will be completed within a two-week time frame,” said Tori-Strawter Tanks, director of Senior Services. “Additionally, we expect that the center will be fully operational and that all classes and all programs will resume at the regular scheduled time on Aug. 9.”
A make-up day for classes and programs will be re-scheduled for registered participants.
Employees will be assigned to the Aging Program, Kinship Care, and the J. Charley Griswell Senior Center temporarily until the air conditioner is properly installed and fully functional.
For more information about Clayton County Senior Services Department, visit www.claytonseniors.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.