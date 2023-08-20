JONESBORO — Lee Street Elementary students and staff welcomed a special guest to their campus on Wednesday, Aug. 16 — Freddie Falcon.
Freddie Falcon, the Atlanta Falcons mascot, visited the school to deliver a FreddieGram to a deserving faculty member — fifth grade teacher Carrie Stanley.
FreddieGrams are presented to exceptional people who have demonstrated great acts of kindness to others.
Stanley was truly deserving of this honor, according to Lee Street Principal Tonya Pugh.
Stanley was out of the building during Freddie’s visit to the school but participated via FaceTime. Freddie presented her with a bag of school supplies, Falcon gifts, and a cash gift card. Cookies and beverages rounded out the recognition.
"CCPS expresses its appreciation to Freddie Falcon and the Atlanta Falcons organization for its continued partnership with the district and congratulates Lee Street’s Ms. Carrie Stanley for being an exceptional employee who daily demonstrates that she is Building a 'Better Tomorrow, Today'," a statement from Clayton County Public Schools read.
