JONESBORO — Free COVID-19 testing will be offered at Mundy’s Mill High School on Aug. 8.
The event, hosted by Congressman David Scott, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school.
The Atlanta Community Food Bank will be there to distribute food to the first 1,500 cars. The Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services, the Family Health Centers of Georgia, Georgia Association of Broadcasters and the Urban League of Greater Atlanta will also be on hand.
Those who would like to participate are asked to register online at www.davidscott.house.gov/covid19testing.
