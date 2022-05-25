JONESBORO — The Seamless Summer feeding program will kick off May 31.
The program which provides free meals to all children in Clayton County ages 18 and under or those over 18 with state-defined mental or physical ability.
Food will be distributed at 36 locations throughout the county including elementary, middle and high schools as well as recreation centers through July 22.
For a complete list of locations, dates and meal times, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us/departments/school_nutrition/summer_meals.
Summer menus can be found at https://family.titank12.com/menu/CSCPQN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.