JONESBORO — Free tax preparation is available for low to moderate income residents with simple returns.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is taking appointments from February through April at the Clayton County Extension Office, 1262 Government Circle in Jonesboro. Income tax forms will be completed by IRS-certified preparers.

Residents should bring a photo ID and social security card for all people claimed; income documents like W-2 or 1099 forms; payment documents like medical bills, mortgage interest, tuition payments and daycare expenses.

To make an appointment, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0e4dacac28a3fdc25-2022.

For more information on the VITA program or find additional VITA sites by zip code, visit www.irs.gov/individuals/free-tax-return-preparation-for-qualifying-taxpayers.

