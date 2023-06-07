JONESBORO — The Friends of the Library Clayton County is sponsoring several performances this summer.
The performances are scheduled to be held at the First Baptist Church of Jonesboro Recreation Outreach Center (ROC), 148 Church St., Jonesboro.
A glance at the performances:
June 14: John Doyle, actor and storyteller. For more information, visit https://www.aei.agency/bio.html.
June 28: Bean and Bear. https://www.thebeanandbearshow.com/.
July 12: Keith Karnock, comedian/magician. https://keithmagicman.com/.
July 19: Mama Koku, interactive storyteller. https://mamakoku.com/.
Performances are scheduled from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive by 10:20 a.m.
Advance registration preferred, but not required, at friendsofthecclibrary@gmail.com.
All ages welcome, but programs will primarily target ages 3 to 9. Summer camps, church camps, child care centers, and families are all invited. Ample parking is available.
For more Clayton County Library System programs, visit www.claytonpl.org and click on “Calendar.” Due to limited space, programs in the public libraries may require advance registration.
