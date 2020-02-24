JONESBORO — Which life will she choose — the stable, but lonely life she’s created or pursue one of unknown excitement?
It’s a choice Francesca Johnson is faced with in the book “The Bridges of Madison County.” It’s an answer theaters-goers will come to know during the Front Porch Players upcoming musical of the same name.
"I want people to think of this as a story of a very human woman, like themselves, who falls into something and then must step back and choose what to do," said director Karen Ferrell-White. "It's beautiful, poignant and in some places heart-wrenching."
The acting troupe’s cast of 19 has been working for months to learn lines and dance steps while the show's orchestra has been perfecting the music.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, March 6-8 and March 13-15 at First Presbyterian Church of Jonesboro Family Life Center, 1842 Lake Jodeco Road in Jonesboro. The play is recommended for audiences 12 and older.
For more information or to purchase tickets call 770-897-1404 or visit www.frontporchplayers.com.
