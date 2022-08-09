JONESBORO — “Dreamgirls” is coming to the stage in Jonesboro courtesy of Clayton County’s Front Porch Players.

"Loosely based on a true story, “Dreamgirls” is a wonderful musical that takes a look at the ups and downs of the music industry. The focal point is a dive into the lives of a group of friends navigating this new world,” said Players’ Director Sammie Real. “Featuring a talented group of women with excellent voices, we get a chance to see the strain on their relationship as they grow over time and their careers develop, through both stresses and successes. With beautifully written harmonies and catchy melodies, the music will have you singing all the way home and will stay with you for days. You'll want to come the first weekend so you have a chance to see it again.”

