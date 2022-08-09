JONESBORO — “Dreamgirls” is coming to the stage in Jonesboro courtesy of Clayton County’s Front Porch Players.
"Loosely based on a true story, “Dreamgirls” is a wonderful musical that takes a look at the ups and downs of the music industry. The focal point is a dive into the lives of a group of friends navigating this new world,” said Players’ Director Sammie Real. “Featuring a talented group of women with excellent voices, we get a chance to see the strain on their relationship as they grow over time and their careers develop, through both stresses and successes. With beautifully written harmonies and catchy melodies, the music will have you singing all the way home and will stay with you for days. You'll want to come the first weekend so you have a chance to see it again.”
Front Porch Players Founder Karen Ferrell-White said Real has designed the musical to move constantly from one scene to the next with almost no pauses.
“The design reflects the constant movement of the characters through the 10-year period covered,” she said.
Shows will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Jonesboro, 1842 Lake Jodeco Road in Jonesboro.
Showtimes are Aug. 19, 20, 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 21 and 28 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for reserved seating and $12 for seniors and children.
General admission seating is $12 and $10 for children and seniors. Discounts are available for groups of 15 or more. To purchase tickets, visit thefrontporchplayers.com/tickets or call 706-476-0397. Tickets will also be sold at the door if available.
