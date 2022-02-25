JONESBORO — Clayton County’s acting troupe, The Front Porch Players, is bringing “Godspell” to the stage.
The 1970s musical tells the story through song and dance of how a group of different people form a community. Together they learn the teachings of Jesus and go out into the world to spread His word.
The show is adapted from the Gospel according to Matthew.
“The Front Porch Players is thrilled to present this delightful and thought provoking show,” said Kathryn Wood, troupe co-founder.
Director Danny Cook said the play is a mainstay of musical theater everywhere.
“Both the cast and audience can ‘Learn Your Lessons Well’ and come away with a deep satisfaction and new insights,” he said.
“Godspell” comes to the stage March 4-5 and March 11-12 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees will be held on March 6 and March 13 and start at 2:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Jonesboro, 1842 Lake Jodeco Road in Jonesboro.
Reserved seating tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors (55+) and children (12 and under). General seating tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and children.
To purchase tickets in advance, visit www.thefrontporchplayers.com/tickets. Tickets may also be available at the door if the show is not sold out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.