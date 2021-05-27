JONESBORO — The Front Porch Players are back.
For the first time since the global pandemic closed theaters 15 months ago, Clayton County’s acting troupe will take the stage to bring the community "Maytag Virgin"; a classic Southern love story that brings two widowed people together.
“We’re thrilled to come back to the stage and bring this sweet story to life,” said Karen Ferrell-White, TFPP co-founder. “We’ve missed each other and our audience, and we look forward to seeing everyone come to the show and see how this lovely story plays out between the characters.”
The show features real-life couple Keith and Tracy Larson as Jack Key and Lizzy Nash.
The play, Ferrell-White said, has sparked new conversations between the pair, bringing depth to their performance.
“The show will really touch your heart through friendship, grieving and love,” she said.
"Maytag Virgin" will kick off the troupe’s ninth season.
Ferrell-White said they intend to pick up where they left off in season eight, next year. The group was only able to host a few shows of “Bridges of Madison County” before the Coronavirus pandemic silenced theaters.
“We had to close up and just leave everything,” she said. “It was like opening a time capsule when we were able to come back to our theater.”
The cast has been rehearsing for several weeks while others get the stage ready for the new show and welcome back the audience.
“We’re thrilled to be back and want everyone to know we’re here and tickets are available,” Ferrell-White said.
"The Maytag Virgin" will run June 11-13 and June 18-19. Evening shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. Doors open 45 minutes before each show.
Reserved seating tickets are $15 ages 13-54 and $12 for children under 12 and seniors age 55 and older. General admission is $12 and $10.
All shows will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Jonesboro, 1842 Lake Jodeco Road in Jonesboro.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.thefrontporchplayers.com/tickets or call 770-897-1404. Tickets will also be sold at the door.
Masks are not required but are strongly recommended.
