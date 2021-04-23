RIVERDALE — Family, friends and colleagues will celebrate the life of Clayton County Police Officer Armando Mendoza who died as result of injuries sustained in a car accident on April 19.
A viewing and visitation will be held on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at the Watkins Funeral Home, 163 North Ave. in Jonesboro.
A Celebration of Life service will be held starting a noon Monday at Light of Joy Church, 7485 Ga. Highway 85 in Riverdale. Services can be watched via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/watkins.jonesboro/.
Due to COVID-19, the funeral home will only allow 10 people in at a time to view and must exit immediately.
A total of 50 people will be allowed to attend funeral services in the chapel. Social distancing must be practiced and gatherings in the viewing room, hallway, lobby or chapel will not be permitted.
Those attending are asked to wear pink attire or article of clothing.
