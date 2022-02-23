JONESBORO — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Field Training Officer Bry’Monta F. Neal.
The Clayton County Police Department announced Neal’s passing on Tuesday. He died on Feb. 16.
The viewing will be held on Feb. 25 from 3-8 p.m. at William Gayleano Murray & Son Funeral Home, 923 McDaniel St. in Atlanta.
A graveside service will be on Feb. 26 starting at 11 a.m. at South View Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Road in Atlanta.
The family will host a reception following the service at North Clayton Middle School, 5517 W. Fayetteville Road in College Park.
The family asks that attendees wear gold, purple and white which represent the Los Angeles Lakers team colors, Neal’s favorite team.
Neal had been with the department since May 2018.
“Bry’Monta was an extremely compassionate and dedicated law enforcement professional,” department officials said in a statement Tuesday. “He always had a smile on his face and concern in his heart for everyone he met. Bry’Monta was an amazingly kind-hearted person who loved his family and friends immensely.”
A GoFundMe has been set up to help Neal’s family with funeral costs.
“We are extremely thankful to those who are able to give in the family’s time of need,” the department said. “Please keep Bry’Monta’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”
To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/homegoing-service-for-officer-brymonta-f-neal.
