JONESBORO — A life celebration service for Clayton County Field Training Officer Henry Laxson will be held Tuesday, Dec. 7 starting at noon at First Baptist Jonesboro.
Public visitations are planned for Monday, Dec. 6 from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Laxson was killed in the line of duty Nov. 30 when he and fellow officers responded to a domestic violence call in Rex.
Officer Alex Chandler was shot in the hand and is expected to recover.
Arthur Gilliam, 35, allegedly killed Mary Gilliam, 70, and Dominique Bibbins, 32, and shot a 12-year-old boy in the face before police arrived to the home on Jervis Court.
Gilliam shot at police upon their arrival killing Laxson. Police returned fire killing Gilliam.
Laxson joined the Clayton County Police Department in 2017. He is survived by his parents, Denise and Perry; sister, Sam; and fiancé Stephanie.
FBC Jonesboro is located at 142 College St. in Jonesboro.
For those who would like to help the family financially, a gofundme has been set up at www.gofundme.com/f/officer-henry-laxon?qid=d9f5f77a18b6250a3bbd4d2c5c8fea6e.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.