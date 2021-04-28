050521_CND_FatalATV.jpg

A 14-year-old boy was killed while trying to cross Ga. Highway 138 on an ATV.

 Special Photo

RIVERDALE — A 14-year-old boy killed when the ATV he was driving was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon.

The teen was trying to cross Ga. Highway 138 Southwest at Embassy Trace.

The driver of the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Ga. Highway 138 in lane number one.

The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation by the Clayton County Police Department is ongoing.

Recommended for you

+44
PHOTOS: Monster Jam at Atlanta Motor Speedway

PHOTOS: Monster Jam at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Monster trucks took over Atlanta Motor Speedway this past weekend for four rounds of the Monster Jam competition (two on Saturday and two on Sunday). Twelve trucks, including Bad Company, driven by John Gordon of Hiram, thrill the crowds with racing, skills, and free style competition on a d… Click for more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.