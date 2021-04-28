RIVERDALE — A 14-year-old boy killed when the ATV he was driving was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon.
The teen was trying to cross Ga. Highway 138 Southwest at Embassy Trace.
The driver of the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Ga. Highway 138 in lane number one.
The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation by the Clayton County Police Department is ongoing.
