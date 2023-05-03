On Monday, April 24, Mount Zion Primary School held its second In School STEM Field Trip featuring the G.A.B.I.E. (Great American Bus Interactive Education) Bus.
The bus contains a variety of hands-on displays that feature Georgia’s agricultural products. Students were also provided with an opportunity to grow wildflowers as part of the demonstration on the growth cycle of seed.
In addition to the GABIE, a number of special interactive activities were organized by the school’s staff to focus on a number of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and instructional concepts including following instructions, teamwork, and higher-order thinking skills.
(0) comments
