JONESBORO — Dantae Lamar Jones, a high-ranking member of the Bloods street gang, has been found guilty in the 2018 death of Jalen Camron, the Clayton County District Attorney’s office announced on Nov. 30.
Jones was found guilty of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and five county of violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
On Jan. 13, 2018, Jones shot Camron, 17, at an abandoned home on Apache Lane. Jones fled and was captured by the CCPD Fugitives Unit at a hotel in Calhoun on Jan. 16, 2018.
This case was prosecuted by the Clayton County District Attorney Office’s newly formed Homicide and Gang Unit led by Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Jeff Hawkins. Assistant District Attorney Jamal Williams was second chair, investigation was covered by Major Case Investigator Matt Simonds and the victim’s family was supported by Victim Assistance Coordinator Senior Kelita Almond. The trial began on Nov. 10, 2021 and a verdict was returned on Nov. 17, 2021.
Clayton County Superior Court Judge Shana Malone presided over this case and promptly sentenced Jones to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
“We hope this conviction brings some peace to the family of Mr. Camron and that the citizens of Clayton County and the State of Georgia rest easier knowing that we have removed a violent offender from the streets," Mosley said. "My office will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of all Clayton County citizens.”
