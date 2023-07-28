Gang members get life sentences for murder of two children

JONESBORO — Two gang members will be spending the rest of their lives in prison after being convicted and sentenced for the murder of two children in 2016.
The Clayton County District Attorney’s Office on July 27 announced the convictions of Christopher Spencer and Devin Dunson — two of nine suspects who were indicted in 2018 in connection to the gang-related murders of two children in 2016.
A Clayton County jury found Spencer guilty on two counts of malice murder, six counts of felony murder, five counts of aggravated assault, five counts of first degree child cruelty, one count of home invasion, and 16 counts of gang activity.
The jury found Dunson guilty on two counts of malice murder, eight counts of felony murder, five counts of aggravated assault, five counts of first degree child cruelty, one count of home invasion, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and 16 counts of gang activity.
Clayton County Superior Court Judge Aaron B. Mason sentenced them to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, a consecutive 220 years incarceration, and a $200,000.20 fine.
“Today, two more of the Rollin 20s Crips have been convicted for the murders of two minors,” Clayton County DA Tasha Mosley said. “We hope the conviction of this senseless crime brings some form of comfort to the family of the victims. We have one more defendant awaiting trial and we will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of all Clayton County citizens.”
According to the Clayton DA’s office, evidence showed that on Oct. 22, 2016, armed members of the Rollin 20s street gang went to a house on Libby Street in Jonesboro to kill Deundre Mitchell, another member of the gang, for stealing guns.
Upon arriving at the residence, they discovered Mitchell no longer lived at there and proceeded to kill an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy who were home at the time.
“We would like to thank Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for allowing Special Prosecutor Christopher Sperry to lead the state’s case with ADA Jocelyn Watkins serving as second chair,” a statement from the Clayton County DA’s office read. “Investigator James Windon, Victim Advocate Nerissa Sims, and supporting case played vital roles in the prosecution of this case.”
