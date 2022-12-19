ATLANTA — Georgia gas price average continues to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.78 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline Monday's state average is 10 cents less than a week ago, 36 cents less than a month ago, and 34 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $41.70 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying $5 less to fill-up at the pump compared to last month.
“Georgians continue to see pump prices decline across the state,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “The winter pattern of less driving due to shorter days, combined with increasing crude oil supply, and Gov. (Brian) Kemp’s decision to extend the suspension of the state gas taxes through Jan. 10, have influenced lower gas prices. Industry experts are still unsure if gas prices will remain low after the new year.”
National Average Drops as Winter Driving Season Begins
Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 13 cents to $3.14. According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand decreased slightly from 8.36 to 8.26 million barrels a day last week. This coincides with the arrival of the winter driving season when fewer people hit the roads due to less daylight and more inclement weather.
Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose significantly by 4.5 million barrels to 223.6 million barrels. Increasing supply and lower gasoline demand are pushing pump prices lower. As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease through next week.
Most expensive metro markets – Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.84), Atlanta ($2.83) and Savannah ($2.81).
Least expensive metro markets – Columbus ($2.60), Albany ($2.57) and Warner Robins ($2.55).
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service and Wright Express. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
