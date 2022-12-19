gasstation.jpg

ATLANTA — Georgia gas price average continues to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.78 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline Monday's state average is 10 cents less than a week ago, 36 cents less than a month ago, and 34 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $41.70 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying $5 less to fill-up at the pump compared to last month.

“Georgians continue to see pump prices decline across the state,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “The winter pattern of less driving due to shorter days, combined with increasing crude oil supply, and Gov. (Brian) Kemp’s decision to extend the suspension of the state gas taxes through Jan. 10, have influenced lower gas prices. Industry experts are still unsure if gas prices will remain low after the new year.”

