JONESBORO — A Clayton County man was arrested Monday on charges of sexual exploitation of children by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.
Kortney Parrish, 37, was arrested of four counts of possessing child sexual abuse material
According to GBI officials, the CEACC Unit began an investigation into Parrish’s online activity after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the online possession of images depicting child sexual abuse material. This investigation led to a search warrant at Parrish’s residence, where digital devices were searched and seized. The content of those devices subsequently led to Parrish’s arrest. The GBI CEACC Unit was assisted in the execution of the search warrant and arrest by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Squad and the Clayton County Police Department. Parrish was transported to the Clayton County Jail upon his arrest.
This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.
Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477, online at www.gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.