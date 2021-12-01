REX — The man who fired on Clayton County police Tuesday night killing one officer and injuring a second has been identified.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has named Rex resident Arthur Allen Gilliam, 35, as the suspect. Gilliam was killed by police when they returned fire.
Field Training Officer Henry Laxson was killed and Officer Alex Chandler was shot in the hand.
Gilliam is also allegedly responsible for killing two women and shooting a 12-year-old boy in the face at a home on Jervis Court in Rex.
Clayton County police were responding to what started as a domestic violence call, but quickly became a shots fired call. When police arrived on scene, they encountered an armed Gilliam who shot at police.
"These men and women do an honorable job every day and it's unfortunate that we have to make these reports time and time again," said Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts. "My heart aches for every police officer and their family that goes through these type of things. These things just shouldn’t happen."
Condolences poured in from law enforcement officials around the state and country Wednesday.
Gov. Brian Kemp took to Twitter offering his condolences to Laxson's family, colleagues and friends.
"Laxson is said to be one of Clayton's finest and best officers," he said.
Kemp also offered prayers for Chandler.
"We take comfort in knowing that fellow officer, Alex Chandler, is recovering and we will continue to pray for his healing.
In a statement, Congressman David Scott offered his prayers.
“Yesterday, Clayton County lost four of our neighbors, including two women and Clayton County Police officer, Henry Laxson, and a 12-year-old child is in the hospital fighting for life. My prayers are with the families of each victim of this terrifying gun violence. We must put these guns down, support our brave police officers, and love one another.”
The GBI is investigating the officer involved shooting, while CCPD is investigating the triple shooting.
