JONESBORO — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Clayton County Jail inmate for the murder of his cellmate.
Jarvin Cornelius Wallace, 22, has been charged with felony murder in connection with the death of Jaylan Andrise Goodman, 26, on July 14.
GBI officials said they were asked to investigate Goodman’s death after Sheriff’s Office staff found him dead while conducting their scheduled rounds.
The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy. A cause of death has not been released.
The investigation is active and ongoing. The GBI is asking anyone with information to contact the regional office at 770-388-5019. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477, online at www.gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
GBI officials said once the investigation is complete the case will be turned over to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
