FOREST PARK — The GBI is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Forest Park on Monday, Sept. 11.
The GBI said preliminary information indicated that at about 12:15 p.m., Forest Park Police officers were responding to a report of a carjacking in Jonesboro.
Officers later learned that the man driving the stolen vehicle crashed the car on Jonesboro Road. As officers responded to the area, they encountered a man walking down the roadway carrying two firearms. Officers gave commands for the man to drop the firearms, but the man began firing at officers.
Officers returned fire, hitting the man. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died, the GBI said.
The man’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification. The man who died will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.
Forest Park Police said one officer was transported to Southern Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation and once complete, the case file will be given to the Clayton Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
This is the 68th officer involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2023.
