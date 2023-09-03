JONESBORO — The GBI is investigating a Sept. 2 officer-involved shooting in Jonesboro.
The Clayton County Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation after a man was killed during the incident. No officers were injured.
According to a Sunday GBI press release, preliminary information indicates that at around 9:50 a.m., Clayton County officers were near the 300 block of West Avenue in Jonesboro, where CCPD K-9 Officer Waro was shot and killed earlier that morning.
Following the initial incident, CCPD secured arrest warrants for Stephon Ford, 17, of Jonesboro.
While officers were searching the area, they encountered Ford in the woods behind homes.
Officers gave Ford commands to show his hands. An officer then shot Ford, hitting and killing him.
Ford had a handgun in his hand at the time he was shot. When the weapon was inspected, it appeared it had malfunctioned while being fired.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case will be given to the Clayton County District Attorney's Office for review.
This is the 66th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2023.
